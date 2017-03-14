Watch a hearing on bills aimed at dra...

Watch a hearing on bills aimed at drawing Uber and Lyft back to Austin

The Senate Business & Commerce Committee is scheduled to take up three bills Tuesday aimed at overriding local regulation of ride-hailing companies that prompted Uber and Lyft to leave Austin and other Texas cities last year. Currently, ride-hailing companies face few statewide regulations beyond a requirement to maintain active auto insurance.

