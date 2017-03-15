Wanted: Suspect in north Austin murde...

Wanted: Suspect in north Austin murder over driveway space

The suspect in a deadly shooting, which started over an argument about moving a car out of a north Austin driveway , should be considered armed and dangerous, Austin police say. Jose Martinez-Lopez, 35, drove away from Bird Creek Drive in a gray Nissan Maxima with Texas license plate BHY-1689, after allegedly shooting Jose Dominguez-Campos, 53. Police were called at around 6:43 p.m. Sunday for a shots fired call in the neighborhood, near the intersection of Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard.

