UT students elect history-making student body president
Two days on the job and the new student body president for the University of Texas at Austin is already making her mark. She's the first Latina to hold the position, and she's the first disabled student body president in the entire Big 12. She and her vice president, Micky Wolf, won in a close run-off election with about 54 percent of the vote.
