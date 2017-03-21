UT students asked to remain vigilant, no leads in West Campus sex assault
After two weeks of investigations, Austin police still have no leads in the sexual assault of a University of Texas student that happened in West Campus earlier this month. "Know where you are and who's around you, keep your head up, don't have it buried in a phone, but keep your phone handy so that way if you need to call 911 you have it immediately available," Officer Destiny Winston with the Austin Police Department says.
