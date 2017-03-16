UT murder suspect will not be offered a plea deal, DA says
The Travis County district attorney says they will not be offering any kind of plea deal to Meechaiel Criner, the teenager charged with capital murder in the death of University of Texas at Austin student Haruka Weiser . Criner, 18, pleaded not guilty in the case.
