UT Austin has highest percentage of rape among female undergraduates, study finds

UT Austin has the highest percentage of rape among female undergraduates across eight UT System academic institutions, according to a survey released Friday. The Cultivating Learning and Safe Environments survey, paid for by the UT System Board of Regents, found 15 percent of female undergraduates had been "raped, either through force, threat of force, incapacitation or other forms of coercion," since their enrollment at UT Austin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.