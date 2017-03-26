UT Austin has highest percentage of r...

UT Austin has highest percentage of rape among female undergraduates, study finds

10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Texan

UT Austin has the highest percentage of rape among female undergraduates across eight UT System academic institutions, according to a survey released Friday. The Cultivating Learning and Safe Environments survey, paid for by the UT System Board of Regents, found 15 percent of female undergraduates had been "raped, either through force, threat of force, incapacitation or other forms of coercion," since their enrollment at UT Austin.

