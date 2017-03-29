U.S. Census revises previous data on Austin population growth
The U.S. Census released a revised report last Thursday saying Austin officially exceeded 2 million residents in 2016, and not 2015. A report released last June by the Census Bureau said Austin surpassed 2 million residents in 2015, but the report prematurely estimated the growth by about a month, according to city demographer Ryan Robinson.
