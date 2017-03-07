Train hits bus, killing 4 passengers ...

Train hits bus, killing 4 passengers on senior center trip

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

A freight train smashed into a charter bus in a coastal Mississippi city on Tuesday, pushing the bus 300 feet down the tracks and leaving at least four people dead, authorities said. Rescuers spent more than an hour removing passengers, cutting through the bus's heavily damaged frame to extract the last two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead o... 17 hr TogetherPhartzz 5
News Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ... 22 hr PrimePhartss 1
News Expect steady rain all-day Saturday 22 hr ExpectPhartss 1
News Austin Monuments to Pop Culture Fiji mermaids, ... 22 hr MermaidPhartss 1
Racist and discrimination practices Austin Fire... 22 hr TherePhartss 2
News Austin's population just keeps getting older, s... Mon PopulationPharter 1
News 6 best Austin restaurants for authentic African... Mon BestPharter 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,581 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC