Traffic Alert: I-35 through Austin will have rolling closures overnight
Drivers who plan on taking Interstate 35 through Austin Thursday evening should be ready for some delays to rolling closures. Beginning at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday, March 24, north and southbound lanes, along the ramps, from Cesar Chavez Street to Rundberg Lane.
