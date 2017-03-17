The Texas Hammer: Save Our Springs (If They'll Let Us) Austin's...
The relations between the "People's Republic of Austin" and state government are fractious on many subjects. But the decades-long battle has been defined by environmental issues most centrally, by Austin's determination to preserve the water quality of its iconic Barton Springs versus the Legislature's desire to undermine any regulations that limit property rights or property development.
