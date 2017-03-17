The Texas Hammer: Immigration and Sanctuary Cities County sheriff wants to keep ICE out of Austin
Travis County knows all too well what happens when you stand up for progressive values on a local level, in the face of xenophobic and racist state leadership. Sheriff Sally Hernandez rejected full compliance with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests during her first month in office, saying she would only cooperate if an individual has been charged with a violent crime.
