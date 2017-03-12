The road is included in the 2016 Mobility Bond
People who live and drive along Anderson Mill Road in northwest Austin attended a public meeting on Saturday to voice their concerns about increased traffic and safety concerns. Since it was added to the 2016 Mobility Bond, the City of Austin can now determine the amount of funds allocated to solving the issues along the road.
