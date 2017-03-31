The Latest: Senate hopeful Oa Rourke praises term limits
AUSTIN, Texas - The Latest on U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke announcing his 2018 U.S. Senate run against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz : U.S. Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke says he would serve no more than two six-year terms if elected to the U.S. Senate next year to replace Republican Ted Cruz. O'Rourke took a similar pledge in the House that he would serve no more than four terms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|Thu
|Seen phartss
|28
|Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the first day of the...
|Thu
|LegislaturePhart
|1
|Austin locals learn about Texas efforts to end ...
|Thu
|LocalsPhart
|1
|Armed robbery highlights homelessness problem n...
|Thu
|NearPharts
|1
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|Thu
|FamedPharts
|1
|Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of nation's ...
|Thu
|NationsPharts
|1
|Get ready, STAAR tests are back | Raising Austin
|Mar 29
|Raising phartss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC