The Latest: Senate hopeful Oa Rourke ...

The Latest: Senate hopeful Oa Rourke praises term limits

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

AUSTIN, Texas - The Latest on U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke announcing his 2018 U.S. Senate run against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz : U.S. Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke says he would serve no more than two six-year terms if elected to the U.S. Senate next year to replace Republican Ted Cruz. O'Rourke took a similar pledge in the House that he would serve no more than four terms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... Thu Seen phartss 28
News Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the first day of the... Thu LegislaturePhart 1
News Austin locals learn about Texas efforts to end ... Thu LocalsPhart 1
News Armed robbery highlights homelessness problem n... Thu NearPharts 1
News Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ... Thu FamedPharts 1
News Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of nation's ... Thu NationsPharts 1
News Get ready, STAAR tests are back | Raising Austin Mar 29 Raising phartss 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,111 • Total comments across all topics: 279,972,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC