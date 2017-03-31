The Latest: Senate hopeful Oa Rourke praises term limits

AUSTIN, Texas - The Latest on U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke announcing his 2018 U.S. Senate run against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz : U.S. Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke says he would serve no more than two six-year terms if elected to the U.S. Senate next year to replace Republican Ted Cruz. O'Rourke took a similar pledge in the House that he would serve no more than four terms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.