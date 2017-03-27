The Latest: EU official warns Trump over Brexit support

May will announce to Parliament that Britain is set to formally file for di... . Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis, left, and Foreign Secretary Boris Jonhson listen to Prime Minister Theresa May as she speaks in the House of Commons in London in this image taken from video Wednesday M... The head of the European Union's executive says that President Donald Trump should stop applauding Brexit or backing the principle of EU defections - or else he will hit back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.