The incredible trailer for Edgar Wright's Baby Driver is finally here

8 hrs ago

Director Edgar Wright has unveiled the trailer for his new crime film Baby Driver, telling fans they have "waited long enough". The film stars The Fault In Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort as the music-obsessed getaway driver of the title, while Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm play the criminals he chauffeurs.

