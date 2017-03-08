The incredible trailer for Edgar Wright's Baby Driver is finally here
Director Edgar Wright has unveiled the trailer for his new crime film Baby Driver, telling fans they have "waited long enough". The film stars The Fault In Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort as the music-obsessed getaway driver of the title, while Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm play the criminals he chauffeurs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Subbys
|1 hr
|Bill
|3
|How to avoid the marketing hype at SXSW
|Sat
|HypePhartc
|2
|shaving question (Jun '16)
|Fri
|BirthdayPharts
|3
|Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead o...
|Mar 8
|DayPhartx
|17
|Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ...
|Mar 7
|PrimePhartss
|1
|Expect steady rain all-day Saturday
|Mar 7
|ExpectPhartss
|1
|Austin Monuments to Pop Culture Fiji mermaids, ...
|Mar 7
|MermaidPhartss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC