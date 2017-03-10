The idea has caught fire, with 12,000...

The idea has caught fire, with 12,000 people completing applications so far.

In a bid to recruit tech workers, New Zealand's capital city is offering a free trip to 100 people who pledge to interview for a job in the tech sector. Authorities and businesses in Wellington have made the offer to talented workers from around the globe as they seek to boost the city's growing tech hub.

