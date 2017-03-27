The best Central Austin dates spots f...

The best Central Austin dates spots for happy hour and beyond

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

Austin neighborhoods north of the river contain some of the city's oldest and quirkiest communities, as well as countless new businesses. Wherever you find yourself in this gorgeous spring weather, we've rounded up the best date spots in each district, from downtown to Allandale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... 14 hr Seen phartss 28
News Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the first day of the... Thu LegislaturePhart 1
News Austin locals learn about Texas efforts to end ... Thu LocalsPhart 1
News Armed robbery highlights homelessness problem n... Thu NearPharts 1
News Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ... Thu FamedPharts 1
News Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of nation's ... Thu NationsPharts 1
News Get ready, STAAR tests are back | Raising Austin Wed Raising phartss 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC