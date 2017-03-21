Tahjai Jackson graduated in January from Le Cordon Bleu in Austin.
Parents of the 22 year old hit by a car early Sunday morning in north Austin are struggling to understand the circumstances of the crash, as they prepare to take their son off life support. Tahjai Jackson was hit around 2:30 a.m. in the 11400 block of Burnet Road.
