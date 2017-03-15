SXSW Music Live: David Vincent Death ...

SXSW Music Live: David Vincent Death metal pioneer and new Austinite goes stone country

Backed by certified ATX country legend/drummer Tom Lewis of the Wagoneers and Heybale!, and rockabilly great Danny B. Harvey on guitar, the new live music capitalist wasn't fooling around Tuesday night at Valhalla on a showcase for local imprint Chicken Ranch Records, which just issued a 45 by Vincent.

