Suspect wanted on drug charges jumped...

Suspect wanted on drug charges jumped from motel window to escape police

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A man wanted on multiple felony drug charges jumped from the second-story window of an Austin motel in an attempt to escape officers closing in on him. Austin-Travis County EMS medics treated Danny Johnson, Jr., 30, for his injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some Cities Are Better Suited for Self-Driving ... 8 hr SomePhart 2
Austin is worst on ICE Detainers 18 hr WorstPhartzz 2
Poll What part of Austin is more Ghetto? (May '08) 19 hr ReadPhartzz 80
News Houston chefs named James Beard Award finalists Mar 17 Beard Phart 2
Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT) Mar 16 YouPhartzs 2
Alex Jones ( JOHN 15 VERSE 12) Mar 16 LetsPhartzs 2
Alex Jones ( WITNESS AND PROCLAIM) Mar 16 StandPharter 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,733,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC