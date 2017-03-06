Suspect caught in unsolved murder of Austin man Lewis Lane
After nearly two years as an unsolved murder case and a family waiting for answers, the suspect has been identified- and is already behind bars. Jamal Boyd, 26, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Lewis Anthony Lane to death on April 24, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead o...
|1 hr
|Money Hungry GOP
|2
|Racist and discrimination practices Austin Fire...
|10 hr
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Austin's population just keeps getting older, s...
|Mon
|PopulationPharter
|1
|6 best Austin restaurants for authentic African...
|Mon
|BestPharter
|1
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 3-5
|Mon
|WhatPharter
|1
|Cuddlers
|Sat
|1phart
|4
|Is A Cat Caf In Houston A Real Possibility?
|Mar 4
|CatPhartzs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC