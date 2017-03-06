Suspect caught in unsolved murder of ...

Suspect caught in unsolved murder of Austin man Lewis Lane

12 hrs ago

After nearly two years as an unsolved murder case and a family waiting for answers, the suspect has been identified- and is already behind bars. Jamal Boyd, 26, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Lewis Anthony Lane to death on April 24, 2015.

