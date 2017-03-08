Susan Sarandon's Ping Pong Bar SPiN B...

Susan Sarandon's Ping Pong Bar SPiN Bounces Into Austin

SPiN , the ping pong/restaurant/bar chain that happens to be co-owned by actress Susan Sarandon, is coming to Austin. It'll set up shop right in downtown within one of Antone's former homes on West 5th Street, opening sometime in the fall .

