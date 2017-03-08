Susan Sarandon's Ping Pong Bar SPiN Bounces Into Austin
SPiN , the ping pong/restaurant/bar chain that happens to be co-owned by actress Susan Sarandon, is coming to Austin. It'll set up shop right in downtown within one of Antone's former homes on West 5th Street, opening sometime in the fall .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breanne Brock
|11 hr
|El Chapo Guzman
|1
|Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead o...
|Wed
|DayPhartx
|17
|Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ...
|Mar 7
|PrimePhartss
|1
|Expect steady rain all-day Saturday
|Mar 7
|ExpectPhartss
|1
|Austin Monuments to Pop Culture Fiji mermaids, ...
|Mar 7
|MermaidPhartss
|1
|Racist and discrimination practices Austin Fire...
|Mar 7
|TherePhartss
|2
|Austin's population just keeps getting older, s...
|Mar 6
|PopulationPharter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC