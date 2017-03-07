Sun Radio a surprise winner at Austin Music Industry Awards | Austin Music...
Austin musician Shakey Graves presents the Best Local Music Nonprofit award to Health Alliance for Austin Musicians at the Austin Music Industry Awards on Monday, March 6, 2017. Peter Blackstock/American-Statesman By a margin that the presenters said was "less than 10 votes," Americana outlet Sun Radio won Best Radio Station on Monday night at the Austin Music Industry Awards, ending an extended reign by University of Texas-affiliated stations KUT/KUTX.
