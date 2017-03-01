Spring break destinations? New York Times recommends Austin
Diedra and Ryan Smith enjoy the brisk morning weather with a run along the Boardwalk on Lady Bird Lake with their daughter Stella, 2, in tow as the city skyline provides a dramatic backdrop. RALPH BARRERA/ AMERICAN-STATESMAN If you still don't have travel plans for spring break, it's okay - you're living in one of the six places on the New York Times' "Where to go for Spring Break" list .
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Austin went to shit.
|18 hr
|SHORTY
|2
|The Border Wall Is Too Little Too Late
|18 hr
|ThatPhartz
|4
|Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin
|Feb 26
|WordPhart
|6
|Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i...
|Feb 24
|BigPhartsc
|3
|Review: eMaids of Austin
|Feb 24
|MopPhartx
|4
|Where to eat in Austin now: 6 favorite restaura...
|Feb 20
|FavoritePhartzs
|3
|Cedar Fever?
|Feb 18
|TreePhartz
|8
