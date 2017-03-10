South Austin Vigilante Killer Sentenc...

South Austin Vigilante Killer Sentenced Joseph Mobley gets five years for manslaughter

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Austin Chronicle

Travis County prosecutors closed the book on a strange homicide Friday when Assistant District Attorney Efrain De La Fuente secured a conviction on manslaughter charges against Joseph Mobley . Mobley, 34, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2014, after beating 25-year-old Dwayne Guidry over the head with a hammer and strangling him to death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead o... 23 hr DayPhartx 17
News Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ... Mar 7 PrimePhartss 1
News Expect steady rain all-day Saturday Mar 7 ExpectPhartss 1
News Austin Monuments to Pop Culture Fiji mermaids, ... Mar 7 MermaidPhartss 1
Racist and discrimination practices Austin Fire... Mar 7 TherePhartss 2
News Austin's population just keeps getting older, s... Mar 6 PopulationPharter 1
News 6 best Austin restaurants for authentic African... Mar 6 BestPharter 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,430,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC