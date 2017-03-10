South Austin Vigilante Killer Sentenced Joseph Mobley gets five years for manslaughter
Travis County prosecutors closed the book on a strange homicide Friday when Assistant District Attorney Efrain De La Fuente secured a conviction on manslaughter charges against Joseph Mobley . Mobley, 34, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2014, after beating 25-year-old Dwayne Guidry over the head with a hammer and strangling him to death.
