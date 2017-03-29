The company's annual study on the state of the IT industry dives deeper into the effects hybrid IT has had on organizations, highlighting that hybrid IT organizations are: AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2017 -- SolarWinds , a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today revealed the findings of its SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2017: Portrait of a Hybrid IT Organization . For 2017, SolarWinds' annual state-of-the-industry study explores the variety of ways in which IT departments around the world are integrating the cloud, and the effect hybrid IT has had on their organizations and IT job roles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.