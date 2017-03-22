See the menus for new Austin restaurant Bonhomie | The Feed
One of Austin's top chefs returns in full voice to the Austin restaurant scene tomorrow with a new concept. Former Uchi culinary director Philip Speer will open Bonhomie Thursday at 5350 Burnet Road.
