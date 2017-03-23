See Georgia Pellegrini's Stylish Cherrywood Townhouse
Entering Georgia Pellegrini 's townhouse in Cherrywood feels special, despite its exterior being so similar to the other three units on the same lot. Hidden within the round glass bubbles fitted into the front door are floating orange figurines of heron, deer, and people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rick Perry
|28 min
|Hugh nose
|1
|Revised plan for Austin ISD school closures, ne...
|Sat
|RevisedPhartz
|1
|Austin couple's festive wedding reception was t...
|Sat
|CouplesPhartz
|1
|Psycho lying Trump
|Fri
|Self Phartzs
|2
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|Mar 24
|WhatPharts
|12
|These are the best places to see wildflowers in...
|Mar 24
|ThesePhart
|1
|Historic Austin Park to benefit from $300K in i...
|Mar 24
|HistoricPhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC