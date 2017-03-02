Rodeo Austin: Eat like a cowboy for breakfast tomorrow, barbecue this weekend

Staring at 6 a.m. Friday on the lawn of the Long Center, Rodeo Austin officially kicks off with its annual Cowboy Breakfast, a free event that features pancakes, authentic chuck wagon biscuits, doughnuts, brisket tacos and more, as well as western-themed entertainment, live music, a trick roper, a longhorn and two-stepping lessons. R.C. Glover holds the reins of Route 66, an 18-year-old longhorn who was available for photographs and short rides at last year's Cowboy Breakfast at the Long Center.

