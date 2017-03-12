Rideshare apps in Austin sputter, fru...

Rideshare apps in Austin sputter, frustrating customers on SXSWa s first Saturday night

Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Some rideshare service apps in Austin experienced outages Saturday night, leaving many South by Southwest attendees and other Saturday night revelers without a lift for hours. Uber and Lyft left Austin last May after voters approved stricter requirements for drivers that the companies did not like.

