Rick Ross talks music, politics, Trump-Snoop Dogg feud at SXSW
Rapper Rick Ross discussed his new album and shared his thoughts on President Donald Trump's feud with Snoop Dogg in an interview with CNN at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas. "It's good to see the big homie speak his mind and have fun doing it, and knowing that America supports him," Ross said, voicing his support for his fellow rapper before hosting MTV's Woodie Awards Thursday night, where he closed out the show with a high-energy performance of "Trap Twrap Trap," featuring DC rapper Wale.
