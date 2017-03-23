Revised plan for Austin ISD school closures, new campuses out Friday

After months and months of meetings and gathering feedback from the community, a final recommendation for 130 school buildings and future schools across the Austin will be made public Friday. Austin ISD's Facilities and Bond Planning Advisory Council has been meeting on a regular basis to fine-tune the facilities master plan, which takes into account the physical condition of a campus, the capacity and projections, and its ability to educate students on into the future.

