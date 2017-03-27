Republican state lawmaker injured in ...

Republican state lawmaker injured in Austin car crash

12 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A Republican lawmaker from suburban Houston remains hospitalized in stable condition after a car crash while traveling to the Texas Capitol. His office says Rep. Mark Keough of the Woodlands "is alert and in stable condition, having suffered no broken bones or head trauma" following the wreck Tuesday morning.

