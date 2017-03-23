Remembering J.A.M.O.N., godfather of the Austin house scene
On March 6, Austin's dance music scene was dealt a devastating blow when Jamon Jaleki Horne, a house DJ who dominated local clubs, spinning under the name J.A.M.O.N., died following a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. He was 44. "He was a legend in the house scene," Horne's close friend and fellow DJ, Mark Denim, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|1 hr
|Alien Touch
|9
|These are the best places to see wildflowers in...
|6 hr
|ThesePhart
|1
|Historic Austin Park to benefit from $300K in i...
|6 hr
|HistoricPhart
|1
|What part of Austin is more Ghetto? (May '08)
|Wed
|Same phartz
|82
|Some Cities Are Better Suited for Self-Driving ...
|Wed
|SomePhart
|2
|Austin is worst on ICE Detainers
|Mar 21
|WorstPhartzz
|2
|Houston chefs named James Beard Award finalists
|Mar 17
|Beard Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC