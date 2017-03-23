Remembering J.A.M.O.N., godfather of the Austin house scene

On March 6, Austin's dance music scene was dealt a devastating blow when Jamon Jaleki Horne, a house DJ who dominated local clubs, spinning under the name J.A.M.O.N., died following a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. He was 44. "He was a legend in the house scene," Horne's close friend and fellow DJ, Mark Denim, said.

