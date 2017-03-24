Proposal for urban gondola system in ...

Proposal for urban gondola system in Austin will not move forward

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The plan to build a gondola cable car system in Austin, in what would have been the largest system of its type in the world, is not moving forward. In a list of shared conclusions released by Capital Metro, the transit agency says gondolas are best suited to "niche" applications and not as a primary way of moving people as part of a regional transportation network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 17 Places to Eat Incredible Southeast Asian Foo... 1 hr EatPhartz 1
News Revised plan for Austin ISD school closures, ne... 1 hr RevisedPhartz 1
News Austin couple's festive wedding reception was t... 1 hr CouplesPhartz 1
Psycho lying Trump 13 hr Self Phartzs 2
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... 18 hr WhatPharts 12
News These are the best places to see wildflowers in... Fri ThesePhart 1
News Historic Austin Park to benefit from $300K in i... Fri HistoricPhart 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,760 • Total comments across all topics: 279,804,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC