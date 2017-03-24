Proposal for urban gondola system in Austin will not move forward
The plan to build a gondola cable car system in Austin, in what would have been the largest system of its type in the world, is not moving forward. In a list of shared conclusions released by Capital Metro, the transit agency says gondolas are best suited to "niche" applications and not as a primary way of moving people as part of a regional transportation network.
