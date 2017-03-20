Popular Austin beer garden reveals massive downtown expansion plans
One of Austin's favorite beer gardens is tapping into the serious growth on Rainey Street. On Monday, March 20, Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden broke ground on a massive project that will add 15,000 square feet of dining, lounge, and event space to the popular destination.
