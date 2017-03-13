Police seek answers in October 2016 s...

Police seek answers in October 2016 south Austin shooting death

On Oct. 30, 2016, Jacob Camacho, 20, was shot dead in the 1200 block of Armadillo Road after he crashed into a truck that hit and injured an elderly man. Police determined Camacho was speeding down the road from a party and hit several parked cars.

