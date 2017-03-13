Police seek answers in October 2016 south Austin shooting death
On Oct. 30, 2016, Jacob Camacho, 20, was shot dead in the 1200 block of Armadillo Road after he crashed into a truck that hit and injured an elderly man. Police determined Camacho was speeding down the road from a party and hit several parked cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is this abuse on her (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|MotherPharting
|7
|Food Preservation Workshop set for March 25 in ...
|Sun
|PreservationPhart
|1
|Exclusive exhibit honoring Austin legend Stevie...
|Sun
|ExclusivePhart
|1
|Mayor Adler addresses Austin's sharing economy
|Sun
|SharingPhart
|1
|Subbys
|Sun
|TastyPhart
|4
|How to avoid the marketing hype at SXSW
|Mar 11
|HypePhartc
|2
|shaving question (Jun '16)
|Mar 10
|BirthdayPharts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC