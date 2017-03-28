Police identify person of interest in...

Police identify person of interest in central Austin murder

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Austin police say they have identified 20-year-old Karl Ray Stokes as a person of interest in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night. Police said it happened around 9:36 p.m. at 300 Carmen Court in central Austin, just next to the Interstate 35 and US 183 interchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Get ready, STAAR tests are back | Raising Austin 17 min Raising phartss 1
News Highly anticipated new Austin restaurant wows o... 18 min Anticipated phartss 1
News Austin mayor to meet with DHS secretary amid "s... 29 min Sanctuary phartss 1
News Johnson, Rahm win to set up powerful title match 31 min Powerful phartss 1
News What to watch: Texas isn't alone in rainy day f... 33 min Fund phartss 1
Trumps Son in Law is a Joke 43 min LivingPharts 8
Jesse Galvan Mon Have pharts 6
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,874 • Total comments across all topics: 279,898,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC