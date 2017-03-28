Police identify person of interest in central Austin murder
Austin police say they have identified 20-year-old Karl Ray Stokes as a person of interest in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night. Police said it happened around 9:36 p.m. at 300 Carmen Court in central Austin, just next to the Interstate 35 and US 183 interchange.
