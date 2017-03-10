Photos: Celebrities at SXSW 2017

Ryan Gosling poses on the red carpet for the world premiere of the film 'Song to Song" during day one of The South by Southwest Conference held at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas, March 10, 2017. Michael Fassbender poses on the red carpet for the world premiere of the film 'Song to Song" during day one of The South by Southwest Conference held at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas, March 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.