Papi's Kitchen delivers Cuban food to the Austin community
Born in Cuba and raised in New York, Fernando Saralegui found the best way to stay in touch with his roots was through food. Now, Saralegui is injecting his Cuban roots to the Austin community with his new service, Papi's Kitchen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Austin's population just keeps getting older, s...
|7 hr
|PopulationPharter
|1
|6 best Austin restaurants for authentic African...
|7 hr
|BestPharter
|1
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 3-5
|7 hr
|WhatPharter
|1
|Cuddlers
|Sat
|1phart
|4
|Is A Cat Caf In Houston A Real Possibility?
|Sat
|CatPhartzs
|3
|Austin, Texas: Where to stay, where to eat, wha...
|Fri
|WhatPhartss
|1
|Council Proposes "Austin Affordability Action P...
|Fri
|ActionPhartss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC