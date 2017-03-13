Oscars president: Mix-up was shocking, but beautiful
Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, said the Best Picture mix-up at this year's Oscars was a shocking but beautiful moment. "It was a bit of shock," Isaacs said at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would it matter if Trump Raped a 13 year old?
|3 hr
|OldPharrt
|12
|Trump is donating salary
|12 hr
|ThatPhart
|4
|is this abuse on her (Sep '16)
|Mon
|MotherPharting
|7
|Food Preservation Workshop set for March 25 in ...
|Sun
|PreservationPhart
|1
|Exclusive exhibit honoring Austin legend Stevie...
|Sun
|ExclusivePhart
|1
|Mayor Adler addresses Austin's sharing economy
|Sun
|SharingPhart
|1
|Subbys
|Sun
|TastyPhart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC