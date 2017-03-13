Oscars president: Mix-up was shocking...

Oscars president: Mix-up was shocking, but beautiful

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, said the Best Picture mix-up at this year's Oscars was a shocking but beautiful moment. "It was a bit of shock," Isaacs said at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas.

