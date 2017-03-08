New juice bar starts pouring in the heart of downtown Austin
As the name implies, the main focus of Jugo is juice. Expect juices, smoothies, and cold-brew coffee and tea during the soft opening, which runs through March 19. Standout juice flavor combos include pineapple-beet-jalapeo and apple-spinach-ginger.
