New Filipino Halo-Halo Truck Will Roll Into Austin
Austin is getting a dedicated halo-halo truck when Lola's opens up eventually . Owner Adelien Fresch thinks of the Filipino dessert as "the kind of food that's a real attention-getter," Fresch said, "when one person sees it, they want one, too."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead o...
|9 hr
|DayPhartx
|17
|Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ...
|Tue
|PrimePhartss
|1
|Expect steady rain all-day Saturday
|Tue
|ExpectPhartss
|1
|Austin Monuments to Pop Culture Fiji mermaids, ...
|Tue
|MermaidPhartss
|1
|Racist and discrimination practices Austin Fire...
|Tue
|TherePhartss
|2
|Austin's population just keeps getting older, s...
|Mar 6
|PopulationPharter
|1
|6 best Austin restaurants for authentic African...
|Mar 6
|BestPharter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC