Musician shot during armed robbery at SXSW
The annual festival, which is held in Austin, Texas, kicked off on Friday . Michael Sanders, a guitarist with the band Lowin, became the subject of the robbery when he was returning home from a A Giant Dog show on Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is this abuse on her (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|MotherPharting
|7
|Food Preservation Workshop set for March 25 in ...
|21 hr
|PreservationPhart
|1
|Exclusive exhibit honoring Austin legend Stevie...
|21 hr
|ExclusivePhart
|1
|Mayor Adler addresses Austin's sharing economy
|21 hr
|SharingPhart
|1
|Subbys
|21 hr
|TastyPhart
|4
|How to avoid the marketing hype at SXSW
|Mar 11
|HypePhartc
|2
|shaving question (Jun '16)
|Mar 10
|BirthdayPharts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC