MOVES-Lazard taps Dimension Fund exec for activist defense team -sources
Lazard Ltd has tapped a portfolio manager at investment firm Dimensional Fund Advisors to bolster its expanding activist shareholder defense team, according to people familiar with the matter. Lazard has hired DFA's Sunil Suri, who played a key role in the firm's committee that decided how it voted on proposals at portfolio companies' annual meetings, the sources said on Thursday.
