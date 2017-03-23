MOVES-Lazard taps Dimension Fund exec...

MOVES-Lazard taps Dimension Fund exec for activist defense team -sources

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Lazard Ltd has tapped a portfolio manager at investment firm Dimensional Fund Advisors to bolster its expanding activist shareholder defense team, according to people familiar with the matter. Lazard has hired DFA's Sunil Suri, who played a key role in the firm's committee that decided how it voted on proposals at portfolio companies' annual meetings, the sources said on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... 1 hr Quirky 3
Poll What part of Austin is more Ghetto? (May '08) Wed Same phartz 82
News Some Cities Are Better Suited for Self-Driving ... Wed SomePhart 2
Austin is worst on ICE Detainers Mar 21 WorstPhartzz 2
News Houston chefs named James Beard Award finalists Mar 17 Beard Phart 2
Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT) Mar 16 YouPhartzs 2
Alex Jones ( JOHN 15 VERSE 12) Mar 16 LetsPhartzs 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,460 • Total comments across all topics: 279,771,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC