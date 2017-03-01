Man's leg run over by dump truck in A...

Man's leg run over by dump truck in Austin road rage incident

A man was charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury on the evening of March 3 after attacking the driver of a dump truck and pushing the driver out of the truck's cab while they were still on the road in traffic, according to a police affidavit. Police responded just before 8 p.m. to the scene of the crash in the 3300 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where traffic narrows from two lanes down to one because of road construction.

