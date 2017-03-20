Man shot to death on Springdale Road on March 15, 2017.

Officers describe a "chaotic" scene in the aftermath of a shooting that left a man dead in east Austin on Wednesday, March 15. Police were called to the Rare Apartments at 6407 Springdale Rd., near the intersection with Manor Road, at around 12:46 p.m. Officers found Ruler Bailey, 21, with gunshot wounds. Initial information provided by police said the shooting stemmed from a fight between a group, at the time police said they were still trying to determine if the incident was gang-related.

