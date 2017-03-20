Man shot to death on Springdale Road on March 15, 2017.
Officers describe a "chaotic" scene in the aftermath of a shooting that left a man dead in east Austin on Wednesday, March 15. Police were called to the Rare Apartments at 6407 Springdale Rd., near the intersection with Manor Road, at around 12:46 p.m. Officers found Ruler Bailey, 21, with gunshot wounds. Initial information provided by police said the shooting stemmed from a fight between a group, at the time police said they were still trying to determine if the incident was gang-related.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston chefs named James Beard Award finalists
|Mar 17
|Beard Phart
|2
|Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT)
|Mar 16
|YouPhartzs
|2
|Alex Jones ( JOHN 15 VERSE 12)
|Mar 16
|LetsPhartzs
|2
|Alex Jones ( WITNESS AND PROCLAIM)
|Mar 16
|StandPharter
|2
|Looking for young adults who love outdoors
|Mar 15
|RelaxedPhart
|2
|Repent Repent ( ALEX JONES ) DONALD TRUMP )
|Mar 15
|Carephart
|2
|Repent ( ALEX JONES) ( REPENT)
|Mar 15
|Willphart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC