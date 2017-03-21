Man shot near Dripping Springs school recovers as suspect is still on the run
Grosbin Sabillon, who police believe shot another man near Dripping Springs Elementary School on March 8, is still on the run. The 26-year-old man shot in the incident has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
