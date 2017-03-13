Man charged with murder after shooting roommate several times
A north Austin shooting that left a man dead Sunday night stemmed from an argument about moving a vehicle out of a driveway, according to Austin police. According to the affidavit for his arrest, Jose Medel Martinez Lopez, 34, was arguing with Jose Pedro Dominguez-Campos, 53, around 6:40 p.m. when Martinez Lopez shot him several times.
