Lyft will let you round up the cost of your ride and donate the rest to charity

Riders who #DeletedUber or just really like Lyft will be able to round up the cost of their ride to the nearest dollar and donate the rest to charity. Lyft users can't choose exactly which charity, but they do get the option to look through causes including the environment, veterans and LGBTQ equality.

